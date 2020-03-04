Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
vandalism

Cemetery Headstones Knocked Over, Damaged at Hingham Cemetery

Several of the damaged headstones belonged to veterans, police said

By Melissa Buja

Hingham Police Department

Police are searching for the vandals who knocked over and damaged several headstones at a cemetery in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Police were called to the Hingham Cemetery on South Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report that several headstones had been knocked over. When officers arrived, nine headstones in the same row had been tipped over.

Several of the damaged headstones belonged to veterans, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 31 mins ago

Woman Dies After Being Hit by Pickup Truck in Cambridge

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Man Allegedly Forced 1 Victim to Tie Up Another in Medford Home Invasion

No other damage was reported and police said it did not appear that any family or group was targeted.

The damage, which was found by a person who takes walk through the private cemetery, isn't the first this week. On Tuesday, a brush fire was reported in a different area of the cemetery.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Hingham police at 781-741-1443. Anonymous tips can also be left on the police department's website under "Submit A Tip."

This article tagged under:

vandalismheadstonesHingham Cemetery
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us