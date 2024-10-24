Teen found critically injured in Rhode Island; criminal investigation underway

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious in Rhode Island Thursday, and now a criminal investigation is underway.
Officers were first called to the address on Earle Street in Central Falls at 8:50 a.m. for a report of an unconscious person, according Central Falls police. There they found the teen, who was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in critical condition.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Further details of the teen's condition were not released.
Police say they have launched a criminal investigation into the case. They are asking any potential witnesses to call the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411 or the TIPS line at (401) 727-7420. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
No other details were immediately available.