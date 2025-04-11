Massachusetts

Central Massachusetts Athletic Conference kicks off this fall

The plan combines four athletic leagues into one with 34 schools

By Malcolm Johnson

SoccerBall1
Getty Images

An athletic expansion is coming to central Massachusetts.

“We were built on a regional rule belief. Now we have to expand that," explained Nipmuc High School Athletic Director Chris Schmidt.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Chris Schmidt is one of several organizers behind the new Central Massachusetts Athletic Conference, or CMAC. The plan combines four athletic leagues into one with 34 schools.

Student athletes like soccer player Cormack Devenney are excited for the new super conference.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“The league is so much bigger with 33 other teams we may play," he told NBC10 Boston.

Teams will be grouped into different divisions based on the school size and average power ratings.

The aim is to help struggling programs grow and empower the strong ones to continue prospering.

The breakdown of the schools will be as follows, according to the Worcester Telegram:

  • Blackstone-Millville, Douglas, Hopedale, Nipmuc, Sutton and Whitinsville Christian from the DVC
  • Abby Kelley, Advanced Math & Science, Assabet Valley, Bay Path, Blackstone Valley Tech, Keefe Tech, Main South, Monty Tech, Parker Charter and Worcester Tech from the CAL
  • Burncoat, Doherty, North and South from the Inter-High
  • Auburn, Bartlett, David Prouty, Leicester, Millbury, Northbridge, Oxford, Quaboag, Southbridge, Tantasqua and Uxbridge from the SWCL
  • Notre Dame Academy, St. Bernard’s and St. Paul

More on school sports

Massachusetts Feb 6

US Dept. of Education investigating MIAA over report of trans basketball player

LGBTQ 24 hours ago

Proposal on ban for trans student athletes in Mass. pushed for more study

Mental health Feb 22, 2024

Reagan Rust raising awareness for student-athlete mental health

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSports
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us