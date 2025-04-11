Central Massachusetts Athletic Conference kicks off this fall

An athletic expansion is coming to central Massachusetts.

“We were built on a regional rule belief. Now we have to expand that," explained Nipmuc High School Athletic Director Chris Schmidt.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Chris Schmidt is one of several organizers behind the new Central Massachusetts Athletic Conference, or CMAC. The plan combines four athletic leagues into one with 34 schools.

Student athletes like soccer player Cormack Devenney are excited for the new super conference.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“The league is so much bigger with 33 other teams we may play," he told NBC10 Boston.

Teams will be grouped into different divisions based on the school size and average power ratings.

The aim is to help struggling programs grow and empower the strong ones to continue prospering.

The breakdown of the schools will be as follows, according to the Worcester Telegram: