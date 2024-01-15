Century-old fish market in East Cambridge has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local seafood market that has been in business for more than 100 years has shut down.

According to a post on Bluesky from troysch1.bsky.social, Courthouse Fish Market in East Cambridge is no longer in business, with a note on the website for the Cambridge Street shop saying the following:

Dear valued Customers We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your years of support and patronage at the fish market. It is with a heavy heart we share the news that our fish market will be closing on January 13, 2024. We sincerely thank you for your years of unwavering support and patronage. While the fish market bids farewell, we are excited to inform you that our restaurant will continue to serve you with the same dedication to quality and excellence. We look forward to welcoming you to the restaurant next door.

The restaurant that Courthouse Fish Market refers to in the note is Courthouse Seafood, which resides in the same block and is known in part for its Portuguese fare.

The address for the now-closed Courthouse Fish Market (which first started out in 1912) was 484 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA, 02141.

