Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rhode Island

Ceremonial Inauguration Planned for Rhode Island Governor

A ceremonial inauguration is being held for Gov. Daniel McKee on Sunday on the Rhode Island Statehouse steps.

By The Associated Press

Daniel J. McKee, Nellie Gorbea

A ceremonial inauguration is being held for Gov. Daniel McKee on Sunday on the Rhode Island Statehouse steps.

The Democrat was officially sworn-in Tuesday night in private following the resignation of former Gov. Gina Raimondo, who is now President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary.

McKee is serving out the remainder of Raimondo’s four-year term but has said he’ll run for governor outright in 2022.  

The 69-year-old served as the state’s lieutenant governor and is a former longtime mayor of Cumberland.

McKee's office says only members of the public who received an invitation will be able to sit in the socially-distanced seating area. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

coronavirus Mar 4

Rhode Island Eases Restrictions on Restaurants, Gyms

Rhode Island Mar 3

Democrat Dan McKee Sworn in as Rhode Island's 76th Governor

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us