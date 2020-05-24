Local

free gas

Chain to Offer Free Gas to Health Care Workers on Memorial Day

By Alec Greaney

BERLIN – MARCH 23: A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. German President Horst Koehler said on Sunday higher petrol prices is the surest means to convince traditionally car-loving Germans to seek more environmentally-friendly alternatives, and his comment has already sparked the ire of the automobile lobby. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A Massachusetts chain of gas stations is giving back to health care workers on Memorial Day.

New World Gas is giving doctors, nurses, hospital staff and EMT workers free gas fill-ups at all 14 of its stations on May 25. The chain has locations ranging from Springfield and Worcester to Lowell and Fall River.

Health care workers just need to show a work ID from their place of employment at the pump.

“Because they were helping us to make money all these years, there’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give something back to people who are risking their lives to work in hospitals,” the business’ founder Jay Patel said.

The full list of participating gas stations is provided below:

Gas Depot, 1123 Main St., Brockton, New World Gas, 273 Littleton Rd., Chelmsford, 4 Corners Citgo, 197 Milton St., Dedham, Speedy Mart, 1507 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, New World Gas, 340 Milliken Blvd., Fall River, New World Gas, 710 Lakeview Ave., Lowell, New World Gas, 460 Turnpike St., South Easton, New World Gas, 570 Sumner Ave., Springfield, New World Gas, 527 Allen St., Springfield, Mutual Gas, 397 Middlesex St., Tyngsboro, New World Gas, 487 Main St., Waltham, Watch City Petro, 790 Main St., Waltham, New World Gas, 359 Bedford St., Whitman, Corner Store Mobile, 635 Chandler St., Worcester

This article tagged under:

free gasNew World Gas
