Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Animal cruelty

Chained Dog Shot Dead in Vermont Yard, Couple Arrested

Twenty illegal firearms were seized at the couple's Sandgate home, state police say

By Melissa Buja

By Melissa Buja

Vermont State Police

After a dog was found shot dead outside a Vermont home on Thursday, its owners are now facing numerous charges including animal cruelty, according to state police.

Troopers were called to a home on Wilcox Hollow Road in Sandgate where they said a large dog was chained up outside and suffering from two gunshot wounds. Police said the troopers tried saving the dog but were unsuccessful.

Initially, the homeowners, Joyce Cornell, 45, and Scott Cornell, 50, would not come to the door and speak with police, according to police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tewksbury 5 mins ago

New Murder Charge for Boyfriend in Woman’s Sept. Death in Tewksbury

New Hampshire 10 mins ago

18 Sickened at Puritan Backroom Restaurant in NH, 1 Person Has Since Died

Joyce Cornell later went outside and told police she fired two shots at the dog with a revolver from inside the home and while the dog was chained up. Police said she told them numerous times that her husband was not inside the home.

Officers later located Scott Cornell inside the home with numerous loaded firearms, which he is not allowed to have due to a prior felony conviction, police said.

After a search warrant was granted, police said, they later found 20 illegally firearms which they seized.

The couple was then arrested and ordered held without bail pending their arraignment Friday afternoon in Bennington Superior Court.

Joyce Cornell is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and false information to law enforcement. Scott Cornell is facing 20 counts of prohibited possession of a firearm.

It's unclear if they have attorneys.

This article tagged under:

Animal crueltyVermont
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us