Chairman of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Indicted for Bribery Scheme

The chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the owner of an architecture firm have been indicted in connection with a bribery scheme involving plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Cedric Cromwell, 55, of Attleboro, the tribal council chairman, was indicted on two counts of accepting or paying bribes as an agent of an Indian tribal government and one count of conspiring to commit extortion. David DeQuattro, 54, of Warwick, Rhode Island, is facing the same three charges.

Both Cromwell and DeQuattro are expected to make initial court appearances via video conference on Friday afternoon.

“The charges allege that Mr. Cromwell violated the trust he owed the Mashpee Wampanog Tribe by committing extortion, accepting bribes and otherwise abusing his position,” U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement. “Many American Indians face a host of difficult financial and social issues. They require - and deserve - real leadership. But it appears that Cromwell’s priority was not to serve his people, but to line his own pockets. We will continue to aggressively investigate public corruption, including by those who purport to serve our American Indian tribes.”

More to come.