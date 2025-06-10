Champagne and wine bar with roof deck opening in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A champagne and wine bar that resides in a food hall in downtown Boston will soon have a new location within a hotel in the Back Bay.

According to a post within the jobs section of bostonchefs.com, Bubble Bath is planning to open at CitizenM Hotel on Newbury Street, with the listing saying the following:

Chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison and her Boston based restaurant group, Big Heart Hospitality is seeking personable and experienced servers to join her newest venture Bubble Bath Back Bay. Opening mid-July on the top floor of the CitizenM Hotel in Back Bay. It will be a wine forward, craft cocktail bar, serving shareable light bites and caviar with an outdoor rooftop patio overlooking The Charles.

Bubble Bath, which first opened at High Street Place in March of 2022, is one of several dining and drinking spots from Tiffani Faison, including Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, Tenderoni's, and Dive Bar.

The address for the upcoming location of Bubble Bath in the Back Bay is 408 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02115. The website for the High Street Place location is at https://www.bubblebathboston.com/

