Boston Restaurant Talk

Champagne bar, ramen spot and more: Recent Boston restaurant openings and closings

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between June 9, 2025, and June 15, 2025.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Kanaka Cafe to Open in the Former Pinoy Kabayan Filipino Asian Cuisine Space in Downtown Boston
A new restaurant that offers Filipino dishes and more will be opening in the heart of Boston, and it will be taking over the space where another Filipino dining spot had been.
Full Story

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Lily P's in Kendall Square Has Closed
A Cambridge restaurant that is known in part for its chicken and oysters along with its live entertainment has shut down.
Full Story

Not Your Average Joe's to Open in Bedford
A location of a local chain of family restaurants is opening one town over from where another outlet had closed down last year.
Full Story

Bubble Bath to Open at CitizenM Hotel in Boston's Back Bay
A champagne and wine bar that resides in a food hall in downtown Boston will soon have a new location within a hotel in the Back Bay.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Chris Forsberg 25 mins ago

What does the Grizzlies-Magic Desmond Bane trade mean for the Celtics?

Music & Musicians 2 hours ago

Boston's inaugural Outloud music festival coming to Suffolk Downs

Noodle & Doodles Ramen Is Opening Soon in Needham
A new Asian restaurant is going to be opening in the western suburbs of Boston.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)  
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us