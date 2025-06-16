Champagne bar, ramen spot and more: Recent Boston restaurant openings and closings

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between June 9, 2025, and June 15, 2025.

Kanaka Cafe to Open in the Former Pinoy Kabayan Filipino Asian Cuisine Space in Downtown Boston

A new restaurant that offers Filipino dishes and more will be opening in the heart of Boston, and it will be taking over the space where another Filipino dining spot had been.

Lily P's in Kendall Square Has Closed

A Cambridge restaurant that is known in part for its chicken and oysters along with its live entertainment has shut down.

Not Your Average Joe's to Open in Bedford

A location of a local chain of family restaurants is opening one town over from where another outlet had closed down last year.

Bubble Bath to Open at CitizenM Hotel in Boston's Back Bay

A champagne and wine bar that resides in a food hall in downtown Boston will soon have a new location within a hotel in the Back Bay.

Noodle & Doodles Ramen Is Opening Soon in Needham

A new Asian restaurant is going to be opening in the western suburbs of Boston.

