Chance for showers, isolated thunderstorms Tuesday, weekend temps could reach 70s

Stay alert! We’re tracking the chance for showers and isolated storms on Tuesday but sunny, cooler weather is in sight.

As we continue moving through this Tuesday, keep your rain gear handy. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as a cold front moves through the region. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

While the threat for severe weather is low, we can’t rule out some small hail developing. Wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are also possible. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. Tonight, our skies will gradually clearing, giving way to low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Expect sunshine and gusty winds on our Wednesday. In fact, winds could gust to 30 mph, ushering in cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the low to mid 50s.

More sunshine is expected Thursday and on Good Friday. Highs will warm to near 60 in spots on Thursday and into the mid 60s on Friday.

By Friday night into Saturday, another frontal system arrives, bringing a chance of showers. A few more showers may develop into Saturday evening. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s on Saturday.

Then on Easter Sunday, the forecast looks dry for now. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures around sunrise will be in the low to mid 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.