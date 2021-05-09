Chance of Showers to Close Out Mother's Day

A lovely day to celebrate moms, with morning sunshine and increasing clouds this afternoon. Much of the day stays rain free until about dinner time, when a passing shower is possible west of Boston.

There is an area of low pressure coming in from the Midwest tonight, bringing a chance for rain near the south coast after dinner time and slowly spreading east. This system was responsible for dropping snowflakes in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio Sunday morning and it could even bring a few wet snowflakes for the higher terrain in the southern Green Mountains tonight.

That same storm will stall east of Maine, sending a brisk northwest wind our way on Tuesday. Some instability showers are possible in northern New England, where the mountain tops of Vermont and New Hampshire may get coated with a little bit of snow. It will be breezy Wednesday but also warmer, with highs in the 60s and plentiful sunshine. Highs Thursday will climb into the 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky, that’s the pick of the work week, before a slight chance for rain returns Friday into Saturday.

As of now, next weekend looks mainly quiet with seasonable temperatures.