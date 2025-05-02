What changes will be made at Mass. State Police Academy?

Major changes were announced Thursday to the Massachusetts State Police Academy program, about eight months after the tragic death of 25-year-old Enrique Delgado Garcia.

Gov. Maura Healey called on the department to make systemic changes to the academy days after the state police recruit died during a boxing training exercise last September.

The boxing program is still suspended under these changes to the State Police Academy.

Some of the changes revealed Thursday include splitting the training program into two cohorts, rather have having up to 200 recruits in one class.

Staff will also complete an hour-by-hour review of recruits' experiences in the program and they'll provide an "appropriate balance of high-intensity activities with periods of rest and recovery."

There will be a new head of the academy, as well -- 20-year veteran Capt. David Pinkham has been appointed to take over running the calsses.

Former State Police Trooper Todd McGhee says this new format should help those in charge make sure everything is aligned with safe practices.

“So, this particular new format of training is a significant change in what we've seen over the years. That allows better oversight over the recruits. It allows more direct oversight from the Academy staff over the recruit class,” McGhee said.

The new class will serve as a pilot program to evaluate its impact on recruits.