Charges Against Executive for Firing Cannon at Football Game Likely Dismissed

A criminal case against the chairman of a construction company over the firing of a small cannon that injured a referee is expected to be dismissed.

Cianbro Corp. Chairman Peter Vigue was indicted on criminal charges on Dec. 5. According to court documents, the aggravated assault and reckless conduct charges were dismissed in a deal reached with the Hancock County district attorney's office last week. A third charge will be dismissed if Vigue doesn't break any criminal laws in the next six months.

Vigue is accused of firing a cannon during a Marine Maritime Academy football game in September 2019. Vigue and his attorney did not respond to request for comment.