Charges Filed Against Man Shot by Police During Domestic Violence Call in Easton

An Easton man is accused of knocking down a bedroom door and attacking his girlfriend with a knife before police arrived and shot him on Friday.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said police received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday from the victim, who said she was having a fight with her boyfriend at a home on Central Street. She told police she locked herself in a bedroom to escape him, but he broke down the door. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife," authorities said.

During the exchange an Easton officer fired his weapon, striking the man with the knife and grazing the victim.

Both people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Dwayne Gervais. He remains at the hospital pending arraignment on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault on a family or household member.

The victim was treated and released.

The Easton officer has been placed on paid leave as the shooting is investigated, following standard procedure.

Easton police and the Bristol District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.