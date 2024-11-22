Thief flashes gun, steals cash from 7-Eleven in Charlestown, police say

A 7-Eleven is Boston's Charlestown neighborhood was robbed over the weekend, and police are seeking the public's help identifying the armed thief.

Boston police say during the robbery that occurred around 10:26 p.m. Sunday at the convenience store located at 140 Main Street, the suspect displayed a gun, jumped over the counter and stole money from the cash register.

Police released two photos of the robber, who is described as a man with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black running sneakers.

Further details were not immediately shared.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4571. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.