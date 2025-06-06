Charlestown Brewing Co. to open this month at The Yard at Hood Park

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A brewery will be popping up this summer at a space just north of downtown Boston.
According to a source, Charlestown Brewing Co. is planning to debut at The Yard at Hood Park this month, with the website for The Yard indicating that it will have its grand opening from Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15 and will remain open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through August 17. We have been told that in addition to offering beer from Wachusett Brewing, Harpoon, and Smuttynose Brewing along with drinks from Island District Cocktails, they will also be offering their own beer as well. (There will also be live music, mini golf, and local food vendors at the site.)
The address for the Charlestown Brewing Co. popup (and The Yard at Hood Park) is 100 Hood Park Drive, Charlestown , MA 02129.
