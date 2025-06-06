Boston Business Journal

Charlestown Brewing Co. to open this month at The Yard at Hood Park

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brewery will be popping up this summer at a space just north of downtown Boston.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to a source, Charlestown Brewing Co. is planning to debut at The Yard at Hood Park this month, with the website for The Yard indicating that it will have its grand opening from Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15 and will remain open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through August 17. We have been told that in addition to offering beer from Wachusett Brewing, Harpoon, and Smuttynose Brewing along with drinks from Island District Cocktails, they will also be offering their own beer as well. (There will also be live music, mini golf, and local food vendors at the site.)

The address for the Charlestown Brewing Co. popup (and The Yard at Hood Park) is 100 Hood Park Drive, Charlestown , MA 02129.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Patriots Talk Podcast 1 hour ago

Is Drake Maye ready to be a vocal leader? Curran and Perry discuss

Bellingham 2 hours ago

Bicyclist critically injured in Bellingham crash

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us