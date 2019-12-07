Charlestown

Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston Marks Pearl Harbor Attack

The National Park Service is commemorating the anniversary of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a service and a wreath-laying ceremony at Boston's Charlestown Navy Yard, the home of the USS Constitution.

There are three parts to Saturday's program.

A morning breakfast at the USS Constitution Museum including guest speaker William Martin, a New York Times bestselling author; a wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Cassin Young; and a viewing of oral history interviews of Pearl Harbor survivors at the park visitor center, which will run throughout the day.

Also scheduled to participate in the ceremony are National Parks of Boston Superintendent Michael Creasey, USS Constitution Commander Nathaniel Shick, Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services Chief of Staff Paul Moran and Cassin Young III, retired Navy pilot and grandson of Cassin Young.

The Japanese bombing 78 years ago propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans were killed on Dec. 7, 1941.

