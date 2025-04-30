Downed utility pole creates traffic backup this morning in Charlestown

A truck ripped down a utility pole early Wednesday in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, creating a traffic backup during the morning commute.

Officials on scene tell NBC10 Boston that the pole with alive wires is down across Rutherford Ave. Both lanes going into and out of Boston were initially shutdown.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic was expected to be impacted, and video from the scene shows there was heavy traffic in the area around 6 a.m.

There was no immediate word when this situation would be resolved.