Boston

Downed utility pole creates traffic backup this morning in Charlestown

The pole is down on Rutherford Ave., and there's heavy traffic in the area

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck ripped down a utility pole early Wednesday in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, creating a traffic backup during the morning commute.

Officials on scene tell NBC10 Boston that the pole with alive wires is down across Rutherford Ave. Both lanes going into and out of Boston were initially shutdown.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic was expected to be impacted, and video from the scene shows there was heavy traffic in the area around 6 a.m.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

There was no immediate word when this situation would be resolved.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us