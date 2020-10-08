Charlie Baker is Getting His Own Bobblehead

If you thought the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was the only coronavirus response leader with a bobblehead, think again.

A bobblehead of Gov. Charlie Baker was unveiled by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Thursday morning, along with other governors, including Andrew Cuomo of New York and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire. The company chose which governors to replicate with enlarged noggins based on customer requests, according to their website.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The seven-inch figurine of the Bay State governor goes for $25, but $5 from each sale goes toward the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in October and are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Recent polling data shows that the vast majority of residents in the deep blue state of Massachusetts approve of their Republican governor's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Some 84% of respondents said they approved of how Baker has handled the coronavirus outbreak in the state in a poll conducted by Suffolk University. Of the Massachusetts residents who participated, roughly 46% identify as Democrats, 13% as Republicans and 37% as Independents. The remainder were either undecided or declined to answer.

With a job approval rating of 80%, Baker enjoyed the highest approval rating of any governor in the United States for 11 quarters in a row from the first quarter of 2017 through the third quarter of 2019. He first took office in January, 2015.

The bobblehead features Baker wearing a blue shirt and light blue tie, standing at a podium as he makes an announcement during a press briefing. The base bears his name and the Massachusetts flag is featured on the front of the podium.

Five dollars from each bobblehead sale of Dr. Deborah Birx will go to protective gear for medical personnel.

Since early April, the sales of bobbleheads featuring Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, other governors, Dr. Amy Acton, interpreters Marla Berkowitz and Virginia Moore, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and 35 different Essential Heroes have raised $275,000 for the Protect the Heroes fund to provide PPE to the nation’s healthcare workers.

"During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor Baker and other governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be releasing his bobblehead today.”