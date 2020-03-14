Governor Charlie Baker will give an update on Masaschusetts' response to the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday.

He will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and other members of the cabinet in a press conference from the State House at 11 a.m.

As of Friday, Massachusetts has had 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 105 presumptive positive tests, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

Last night, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced public schools in the city would close for at least six weeks starting Tuesday.