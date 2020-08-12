Local

Chatham Cruiser Involved in Three-Car Crash

Three people are in the hospital after a car crash involving a Ford Explorer police cruiser, a Jeep Wrangler and a Jeep Cherokee

By Mary Markos

Chatham Police Department

A Chatham police officer and two other drivers were injured in a three car crash Tuesday night according to authorities.

The Ford Explorer cruiser crashed with two other cars, a Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Cherokee, on Crowell Road at the intersection of Northgate Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Chatham Police Department.

The Chatham Police Officer suffered minor injuries while a passenger in the Cherokee and the driver of the wrangler both suffered major injuries. All three people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

The Chatham Police Department are withholding the names of the people involved until family members can be notified.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council’s Crash Reconstruction Team with the help of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.

Crowell Road at Northgate Road is expected to be closed for crash reconstruction and vehicle removal. Officials are asking the public to take alternate routes.

