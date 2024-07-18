Vermont man accused of threatening family with gun during road rage incident in Mass.

A Vermont man is accused of threatening a family with a gun during a road rage incident on Cape Cod earlier this week.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 28 in West Chatham, according to police.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After the victim provided officers with a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, officers stopped Tracy Douse shortly after and arrested him, Chatham police said.

A loaded Glock 19 handgun was recovered from Douse's vehicle, police said.

Douse, 42, faces multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon​, possession of a large capacity firearm and illegal possession of ammunition​.

The 42-year-old Douse, who's from Johnsbury, was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Orleans District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.