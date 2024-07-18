Vermont man accused of threatening family with gun during road rage incident in Mass.

A Vermont man is accused of threatening a family with a gun during a road rage incident on Cape Cod earlier this week.
The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 28 in West Chatham, according to police.
After the victim provided officers with a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, officers stopped Tracy Douse shortly after and arrested him, Chatham police said.
A loaded Glock 19 handgun was recovered from Douse's vehicle, police said.
Douse, 42, faces multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a large capacity firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
The 42-year-old Douse, who's from Johnsbury, was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Orleans District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.