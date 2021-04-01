Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Check Out the Menu at the New Nautilus Pier 4 in Boston's Seaport District

The new restaurant officially opened on Thursday

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/The Nautilus Pier 4 Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular Nantucket restaurant has expanded to the Boston waterfront.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a press release, Nautilus Pier 4 opened Thursday in the city's Seaport District, with the dining spot initially being open for dinner only in their indoor area and offering seating on a first-come basis until April 6. (Lunch service and outdoor dining will begin later this spring.) As hinted at earlier here, the new location of The Nautilus will offer tapas-style dishes with Asian and Latin influences, while local beers will be available along with hard cider and a variety of wine, sake, and cocktail options, and the space will include a chef's table, dining area, bar, and private dining section.

The address for Nautilus Pier 4 is 300 Pier Four Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for both locations can be found at https://www.thenautilus.com/

[Earlier Article]
Nautilus Pier 4 to Open in Boston's Seaport District

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Holyoke Soldiers Home 35 mins ago

New Leader Chosen for Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Weather 49 mins ago

Brisk Baseball Weather, Fenway Could See Flurries

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talkBOSTONfood & drinkSeaport Districtnantucket
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us