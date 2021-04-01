Check Out the Menu at the New Nautilus Pier 4 in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular Nantucket restaurant has expanded to the Boston waterfront.

According to a press release, Nautilus Pier 4 opened Thursday in the city's Seaport District, with the dining spot initially being open for dinner only in their indoor area and offering seating on a first-come basis until April 6. (Lunch service and outdoor dining will begin later this spring.) As hinted at earlier here, the new location of The Nautilus will offer tapas-style dishes with Asian and Latin influences, while local beers will be available along with hard cider and a variety of wine, sake, and cocktail options, and the space will include a chef's table, dining area, bar, and private dining section.

The address for Nautilus Pier 4 is 300 Pier Four Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for both locations can be found at https://www.thenautilus.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

