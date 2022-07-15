Local

sharks

Check Out These Amazing Underwater Images of Sharks Off Cape Cod

In the past two days alone, there have been over a dozen great white sightings off the Massachusetts coast

By Marc Fortier

Just in time for Shark Week, shark sightings off the coast of Massachusetts -- and Maine! -- have begun to rise in recent weeks and days.

In the past two days alone, there have been over a dozen great white sightings. Most of them are off Cape Cod, and shark buoys stationed off the coast have captured some incredible images in recent days.

Here's a look at some of the recent images posted to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app:

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
This shark, named Paulie, was detected at a shark buoy off Cape Cod shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Granese was detected around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday off the Cape. It has been detected four times at the same buoy.
Sharkuterie (get it?) was detected around 2 a.m. on Thursday
Kendel was detected around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Warren was last detected around 3 a.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, a Maine woman captured some incredible (and graphic) photos of a great white shark feeding on a seal off the coast of Maine.

Sue Fontaine said she shot the photos on Sunday off Whitehead Island Lighthouse in Tenants Harbor, Maine.

You can see more of her photos below:

Sue Fontaine
Sue Fontaine

