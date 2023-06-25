Check out these new restaurants coming to Boston and Cambridge: This week's food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between June 19 and June 25, 2023.
The Sugar Factory Plans to Open in Faneuil Hall in the Former Anthem Kitchen & Bar Space
A group of restaurants known in part for their desserts may be coming to downtown Boston, and it would replace a dining and drinking spot that closed a couple of years ago.
Full Story
ZaZiBar Plans to Open in Boston's Seaport District
The person behind two Caribbean/Latin/Asian fusion cuisine spots in Boston is looking to open a third place, and this one will be along the waterfront.
Full Story
Verveine Cafe & Bakery to Open in Cambridge
A brand new Parisian-style dining spot is on its way to Cambridge, and a couple of well-known names are behind it.
Full Story
Good Company to Open in Charlestown
An award-winning beverage director who is also known for his beverage consulting and bartending is going to be opening a cocktail bar in a new development just off Route 93.
Full Story
Bar 'Cino to Open in Westwood, Replacing Chiara
A casual upscale Mediterranean restaurant is being replaced by a dining spot from a regional restaurant group.
Full Story