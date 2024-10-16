Booking a flight? Here's how to avoid rising checked bag fees

As we head into the busy holiday travel season, many of us are keeping a close eye on airfare prices. But while you're trying to score the best deal on tickets, there's something else that could quickly add up.

Katy Nastro, a travel expert at Going.com, says passengers could be paying more to check in a bag if they don't take action before their flight.

"Bag fees have increased in the last year and no one wants to have to pay even more on top of increased fees," she said.

Egg nog and Christmas trees are starting to appear in stores — yes, holiday season is getting underway, and that means you've got about three weeks to book your holiday travel.

Some airlines, like may charge more during peak season, according to Nastro, and, "to avoid that, you want to make sure that you're definitely prepaying for that bag."

Airlines often charge a lower fee if you pay for your checked bags when you book your ticket online. But if you wait until you're at the airport, especially at the check-in counter, those fees can go up.

Bags can cost significantly more on a budget airline, Nastro noted: "Budget carriers are notorious for charging more and more and more as you get closer and closer to the time of departure and even charging some wildly ridiculous prices at the gate -- if you decide that you need to check that bag."

International flights or carriers might also have different fares, depending on the destination and aircraft.

"Definitely do your due diligence before you even hit purchase for that ticket to understand what exactly am I going to be paying for in my checked bag fee and as well dimensions," Nastro said.

The best way to avoid high baggage fees is to prepay early, as soon as you book your ticket. Not only will you save money, but you'll save time at the airport.

You can also just pack a carry-on. If you're on a full flight, you could volunteer to check in that bag at the gate to avoid hassles with the overhead bin.

And finally, if you can, use a credit card that gets you free bags. Most co-branded cards offer at least the first checked bag free for every passenger on your reservation.

"Not every airline is going to charge you even more for checking a bag at the last minute if things happen," explained Nastro. "It is best practice, regardless of who you're flying, just to set a reminder on your phone or in your calendar about 26 hours before the time you need to check-in."

Southwest is the only airline that allows travelers two free checked bags with their fares.