Checks stolen from Post Office drop boxes in Franklin

Multiple checks have been stolen from blue mail drop boxes in Franklin, Massachusetts, including right outside the post office, after a postal employee was robbed of a key to the drop boxes.

Franklin police say several residents have placed checks to be mailed in these boxes, and then the suspects in the case have opened them, taking all of their contents in order to find checks and wash them -- meaning they are changing the checks in value and who they are deposited to.

The thieves are then depositing those checks, resulting in people being out thousands of dollars via this check scam.

An investigation is ongoing by the Franklin Police Department and the Postal Inspection Service.

Franklin residents and anyone using the Main Street Post Office are advised to use caution when using the outside drop box. When possible, people should use the box inside or consider sending checks and other important mail a different way.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity around the post office should call 508-528-1212, or 911 if it's an emergency.