Cheerleading Facility in Weymouth Ordered Closed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Weymouth Health Department issued a cease and desist order for Cheer Sport Sharks New England on Saturday

By Jake Levin

A cheerleading facility in Weymouth, Massachusetts, has been ordered closed while officials investigate a coronavirus cluster linked to dozens of cases believed to have originated there.

The Weymouth Health Department issued a cease and desist order for Cheer Sport Sharks New England on Saturday, as at least 37 COVID-19 cases across 14 cities and towns in the area have been tied to the facility.

A statement issued by the Weymouth Health Department said that it was working with both state and local officials to investigate the cluster, and that the training center will remain closed until it has been assured there is no longer a public health risk associated with the spread of the virus.

It is unclear what safety measures were in place at the facility prior to the outbreak, but signage indicating that temperature screenings and hand sanitizing are required and only coaches and athletes are permitted was seen outside the building Friday.

The Cheer Sport Sharks New England did not return requests for comment.

