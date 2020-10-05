Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
food & drink

Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston Goes Up for Auction Tuesday

An online public inspection of the available items will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A bartender in Cheers finishes a drink order at Quincy Market in Boston on July 1, 2020.
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A now-closed Boston bar that was a replica of a watering hole in a beloved sitcom is hitting the auction block this week.

According to a press release, a public auction is being held for Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., with local auction firm Paul E. Saperstein Co. conducting the online sale which includes such items as kitchen, bar, and restaurant equipment and fixtures, along with Cheers memorabilia. The release also mentions that an online public inspection of the available items takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at bidspotter.com.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 14 mins ago

IMAGES: Patriots Head to Kansas City After Testing Negative for Coronavirus

forecast 23 mins ago

Scattered Showers Monday Ahead of Drastic Temperature Changes

Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, which closed on August 30 after 20 years in operation, was a recreation of the bar shown on the set of Cheers, a TV show that ran from 1982 to 1993. (The original Cheers/Bull &amp; Finch Pub on Beacon Street remains open for business.)

The address for the Faneuil Hall location of Cheers was 1 S Market Street, Boston, MA, 02109. The website for the Beacon Street location is at https://cheersboston.com/

[Earlier Article]
Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace Is Closing for Good

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drinkMassachusettsBOSTONCheers
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us