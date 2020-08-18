BOSTON

Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace Is Closing for Good

The Cheers bar at Faneuil Hall in Boston is closing permanently after 20 years in business; the owner said that the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of help from the landlord played into the decision

A bartender in Cheers finishes a drink order at Quincy Market in Boston on July 1, 2020.
A replica of a bar that was the focal point of a beloved sitcom is shutting down for good.

According to a source, Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace is closing permanently after 20 years in business, with a press release indicating that the last day for the bar will be August 30. The release mentions that the COVID-19 pandemic played into the decision, while the lack of help from the landlord made the "current challenge insurmountable," according to owner Tom Kershaw.

The Faneuil Hall location of Cheers is a recreation of the bar shown on the set of Cheers, a TV show that ran from 1982 to 1993. (The original Cheers/Bull & Finch Pub, which is located on Beacon Street, will remain in operation.)

The address for the Faneuil Hall location of Cheers is 1 S Market Street, Boston, MA, 02109. Its website can be found here.

