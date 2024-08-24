Chelsea

Surveillance footage shows armed robber confronting Chelsea convenience store clerk

The suspect was wearing a bright blue pullover, sunglasses and a grey baseball cap with a New England Patriots logo

By Michael Rosenfield

The search is on for a thief who robbed a Chelsea convenience store clerk at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

This was pretty frightening for the clerk at Family Food Mart on Revere Beach Parkway.

Around 4:45 p.m. a man walked into the store armed with a gun. The interaction can be seen on surveillance footage provided by the store.

The suspect was wearing a bright blue pullover, sunglasses and a grey baseball cap with a New England Patriots logo. First, he approached the front of the counter, then walked behind.

The clerk told NBC10 Boston that the man threatened him with a gun and demanded the cash in the register. He then helped himself to money while the clerk started handing over bills.

The clerk was shaken up, but unhurt.

The suspect made off with about $800.

Chelsea police confirmed they are investigating and say they are working with the FBI on the case.

Chelsea
