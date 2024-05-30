Firefighters battling blaze in Chelsea

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Revere Beach Parkway. Photos from the scene showed flames shooting from the windows of a single-story building.

The Everett firefighters union said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is in the old Russo's Tux building, and they are responding to the scene.

NBC10 Boston Firefighters battling a building fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

No further details were immediately available.