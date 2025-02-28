Chelsea

Man seriously injured in stabbing near Chelsea Market Basket, police say

Police asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them

By Asher Klein

First responders by a Market Basket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, after an incident on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A stabbing involving a group of youths left a 19-year-old man seriously injured near a Market Basket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The incident was reported at the supermarket on Everett Avenue about 3 p.m., according to Chelsea police.

They didn't release more information, including whether anyone was in custody.

Police asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 617-446-4805 or through social media.

