Man seriously injured in stabbing near Chelsea Market Basket, police say

A stabbing involving a group of youths left a 19-year-old man seriously injured near a Market Basket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.
The incident was reported at the supermarket on Everett Avenue about 3 p.m., according to Chelsea police.
They didn't release more information, including whether anyone was in custody.
Police asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 617-446-4805 or through social media.
