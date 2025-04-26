20-year-old dead after overnight shooting in Chelsea

A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting overnight in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Chelsea police say officers responded to the area of 40 Watts Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting and found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were made but the victim, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead.

State and local police detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this fatal incident, police say.

There was no immediate word on any possible suspects. No arrests have been announced.

Further information is not being released at this time pending notification of the victim's family and the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4800.