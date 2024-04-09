Chelsea

Chelsea mother charged in death of 3-year-old son

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says the child was found unresponsive Sunday morning and did not survive

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Chelsea, Massachusetts, mother has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son, the district attorney said Tuesday.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child after her son, Yael Guardado-Prodencia, was found unresponsive in their apartment on Spencer Street over the weekend, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Yael did not survive.

Few additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released at her arraignment, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

