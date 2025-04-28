Massachusetts

Chelsea murder suspect held without bail

Chelsea police haven't identified the victim in the Watts Street shooting yet; 27-year-old Carlos Utrera has been arrested and charged with murder

By Thea DiGiammerino and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Attorneys speak during the arraignment for Carlos Utrera, who is accused of murder, in Chelsea District Court on Monday, April 28, 2025.
Pool camera

A man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man in Chelsea, Massachusetts, over the weekend was held without bail after his arraignment at Chelsea District Court on Monday.

Carlos Utrera, 27, a Lynn resident, was arrested Saturday on a murder charge after the shooting. The details of the case were sealed by the court.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Utrera was held without bail pending a probable cause hearing, which was scheduled for June 12. The ruling was met with applause from loved ones of the victim, who were in the courtroom.

His attorney did not object to the request except to ask that it be made without prejudice.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Chelsea police say officers responded to the area of 40 Watts Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting and found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were made but the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4800.

More local news

Boston 2 hours ago

Suffolk University student attacked near Boston Common; 5 suspects sought

Karen Read 6 hours ago

Watch live: Karen Read trial focuses on ‘Hos long to die in cold' search

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsChelsea
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us