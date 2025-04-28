Chelsea murder suspect held without bail

A man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man in Chelsea, Massachusetts, over the weekend was held without bail after his arraignment at Chelsea District Court on Monday.

Carlos Utrera, 27, a Lynn resident, was arrested Saturday on a murder charge after the shooting. The details of the case were sealed by the court.

Utrera was held without bail pending a probable cause hearing, which was scheduled for June 12. The ruling was met with applause from loved ones of the victim, who were in the courtroom.

His attorney did not object to the request except to ask that it be made without prejudice.

Chelsea police say officers responded to the area of 40 Watts Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting and found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were made but the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4800.