Chelsea nonprofit opening day shelter to help those in need

A nonprofit in Chelsea, Massachusetts, will open a day shelter for migrants and residents in need of homes.

This comes at a time when shelters across Massachusetts remain full.

La Colaborativa — or the Collaborative, in English — is expected to open a day shelter starting on Tuesday, providing different types of services for 200 people per day.

"We want to make sure they have a safe, welcoming and inclusive space in order to access services and remain inside from the frigid cold winter temperatures," said Alex Train, chief operating officer at La Colaborativa.

This day shelter will offer warm meals and clothing. It will welcome anyone experiencing homelessness -- in particular, families who have been staying at an overnight shelter in Cambridge, where they must leave each morning so it can be used as a Middlesex County Registry of Deeds office.

"This center is going to provide access to basic necessities, emergency housing services, economic mobility services," Tran said. "We will be providing shuttle transportation to and from Cambridge to all families."

State Rep. Mike Connolly appreciates the day shelter opening up, but continues to insist on families having 24/7 access to the Cambridge shelter, especially those with children in the school system.

"Many shelter residents are leaving to seek services or try to get work permits, but also, there are times they have nowhere to go," he said.

Gladys Vega, the executive director at La Colaborativa, says the day shelter will be able to accommodate 200 people per day.

"This is not a hanging out place. This is place that is going to prep them so they can immediately find a job," she said. "Many of them have work authorizations. If they don't, then we will help them fill out the applications, get them with immigration lawyers. Our hope is to prepare resumes and get them to work."

The day shelter will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is expected to run until the end of June.

La Colaborativa says this is being funded through a grant from the state's safety net shelter program with The United Way.