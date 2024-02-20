Chelsea nonprofit opens as day shelter for migrants

A nonprofit in Chelsea, Massachusetts, opened its doors Tuesday as a day shelter for people in need of homes.



La Colaborativa — or the Collaborative in English — had been working with the state for several weeks to make room inside their offices and be able to shelter 200 people during the day.

NBC10 Boston was given exclusive access to the areas where the homeless will be able to spend the day while the staff offers them meals, clothing and case management services.

Most, if not all, of the people who will be brought to the day shelter are immigrants who are staying overnight at another shelter in Cambridge, which is occupied during office hours by the Middlesex County Registry of Deeds.

La Colaborativa said it's receiving grants from the state's safety net shelter program in order to help ease the burden on the other shelters, which Gov. Maura Healey's office said are at capacity.

"This is a place that is going to prep them. It's going to evaluate what their needs are but they're going to prep them so they can immediately find a job," said Gladys Vega, executive director at La Colaborativa. "Many of them have work authorizations. If they don't have work authorizations, we will do, fill out the applications, get them with the immigration lawyer and immediately our hope is to prepare resumes and get them to work."

The plan is to shuttle the families from Cambridge and other parts of Chelsea and bring them to La Colaborativa each morning until it's time to return them to the night shelters at the end of the day.

Enyi, a Venezuelan immigrant, crossed into the U.S. two months ago with her husband and children in order to pursue their dream of working in America for a better life.

"It's been a tough journey," she said. "But thank God we're here. Everyone who's received us has treated us like family."

With capacity for 200 people, La Colaborativa has opened their doors to provide more than food, clothing and a warm place to spend the day.

"The main goal is to provide a model that can be used across the state with different communities that can support real wrap-around services to get families on their feet," said Norieliz De Jesus, emergency response director at La Colaborativa. "We'll also be providing workshop opportunities, trainings, English classes, computer classes and we'll also be able to do field trips, excursions."

La Colaborativa said funding will allow them to do this through the end of June.