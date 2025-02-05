Chelsea police ask for help finding Lawrence teen missing since October

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old girl from Lawrence who has been missing since Oct. 25.

The Chelsea Police Department shared a poster from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children of Helen Puac Ortiz on Tuesday.

There was no physical description of Ortiz, but the organization noted she has tattoos on her neck and thigh.

Ortiz may travel to Chelsea, Boston or Lyn, according to NCMEC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelsea police at 617-466-4855 or Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.