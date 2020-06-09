Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
esperanza tenorio

Chelsea Police Issue Silver Alert for Missing Woman With Alzheimer’s

Esperanza Tenorio, 68, was last seen Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. leaving from 855 Broadway

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Chelsea Police Department

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Chelsea police say 68-year-old Esperanza Tenorio was last seen Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. leaving from 855 Broadway. She was wearing black shirts, a black shirt with "California" printed and a "bear" image on the front.

Tenorio is new to the area and does not speak English, police say. She has also been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Tenorio is described as 5'5" and 120 pounds.

Police say Tenorio was last seen heading toward the Chelsea-Revere line.

State and local police authorities are involved in an active search for the Chelsea resident.

Anyone who knows Tenorio's whereabouts or may come across her is asked to contact Chelsea police at 617-466-4800.

This article tagged under:

esperanza tenorioChelseamissing womanchelsea police department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us