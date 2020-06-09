Chelsea Police Issue Silver Alert for Missing Woman With Alzheimer’s

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Chelsea police say 68-year-old Esperanza Tenorio was last seen Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. leaving from 855 Broadway. She was wearing black shirts, a black shirt with "California" printed and a "bear" image on the front.

Update photo from today of missing Alzheimer resident, Esperanza Tenorio, age 68 missing after leaving 855 Broadway at 4:00PM today. pic.twitter.com/YNu0wSpkhn — Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) June 9, 2020

Tenorio is new to the area and does not speak English, police say. She has also been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Tenorio is described as 5'5" and 120 pounds.

Police say Tenorio was last seen heading toward the Chelsea-Revere line.

State and local police authorities are involved in an active search for the Chelsea resident.

Anyone who knows Tenorio's whereabouts or may come across her is asked to contact Chelsea police at 617-466-4800.