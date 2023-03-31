Chelsea Police Searching for Driver Who Fled After Hitting Pedestrian

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and fled Friday night.

The crash on Broadway sent a man in his 50s to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was leaving McDonald's when he was hit.

The driver took off eastbound toward Revere, according to investigators.

The Chelsea Police Department is looking for a red SUV, possibly with Florida plates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.