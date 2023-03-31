Local

Chelsea

Chelsea Police Searching for Driver Who Fled After Hitting Pedestrian

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC10 Boston

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and fled Friday night.

The crash on Broadway sent a man in his 50s to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was leaving McDonald's when he was hit.

The driver took off eastbound toward Revere, according to investigators.

The Chelsea Police Department is looking for a red SUV, possibly with Florida plates.

No further information was immediately available.

