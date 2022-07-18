Chelsea Restaurant Employees Help Catch Accused Tip Jar Thief

Employees jumped into action after an armed thief made off with money from a restaurant tip jar in Chelsea, Massachusetts on Saturday, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said police were called in after a man allegedly walked into the Brown Jug, stole money from the tip jar and and brandished a knife when confronted. When officers arrived witnesses gave them a description of the suspect. According to the DA, officers spotted several people chasing after a man who matched the description.

Police captured the suspect, who was later identified as Amilton Cardoso, 22, and discovered the group chasing him was made up of employees at the restaurant. Cardoso had $16.55 and a folding knife on him, prosecutors said.

“These are hardworking people who simply want to go to work, provide good food and good service to their customers, and take whatever tips they make to help them pay their bills and enjoy their lives. It’s really a deplorable act to take that away from them,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a media statement.

Cardoso was arraigned in Chelsea District Court Monday on charges of armed and masked robbery and assault by means of a dangerous weapon. He will remain in custody after a judge revoked his bail on an unrelated gun case. He was also ordered to stay away from the Brown Jug.