Chelsea

Waltham man killed in Chelsea motorcycle crash

By Thea DiGiammerino

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 1 in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 1 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Monday night.

Massachusetts State Police said they were called to the crash on Route 1 South near Webster Avenue around 9:45 p.m. The 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Mass General Hospital where he was declared dead.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The rider was identified as Wilmar Gonzalez Gatica, 25, of Waltham.

Investigators say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No other details were immediately available.

More Massachusetts news

Boston 3 hours ago

Man injured in stabbing on Boston Common

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Nibi the beaver won’t be released Tuesday, emergency injunction filed

Boston 7 hours ago

Police investigating stabbing in Roxbury overnight

This article tagged under:

Chelsea
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us