Massachusetts

Man found fatally stabbed in Chelsea park has been IDed

Officials have identified the victim who was stabbed to death as 40-year-old Juan Osorio

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, as a 40-year-old resident of the city.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Saturday that they are actively investigating the death of Juan Osorio, whose body was found with numerous stab wounds around 7 a.m. in Voke Park near Washington Avenue.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police previously said the man's death was considered suspicious.

A man was found stabbed to death in a park in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Friday, and police are searching for his killer.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have been made at this time, and officials haven't released any details about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County DA State Police Unit at 617-727-8817.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us