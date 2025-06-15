Chelsea student, recent high school grad detained by ICE, families say

A student and a recent graduate from the high school in Chelsea, Massachusetts, were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents this week, leaving their families devastated.

The superintendent of schools tells NBC10 Boston they are deeply saddened by this and are heartbroken by the challenges their students and families are facing.

"We are standing in solidarity with our families and praying for our students," Dr. Almi G. Abeyta said Saturday.

Dozens came out Saturday in Chelsea to show support and bring the community together during this difficult time. Their message was clear: keep families together, and most importantly, keep them safe.

Marta Vazquez thought her 19-year-old son Belizario Vazquez was at a scheduled hearing -- the same spot as previous ones.

But instead of a hearing, he was reportedly detained Thursday morning without warning and taken to a holding facility in Plymouth.

Vazquez tells NBC10 Boston that her son had the proper documentation to be here and was thriving at Chelsea High.

"Now our dream of a better life is becoming a nightmare," Vazquez said in spanish.

It was a similar situation for 20-year-old Geovani De la Cruz. Like Vazquez, he came to the U.S. from Guatemala. One week ago he graduated from Chelsea High, and his family went from feeling ecstatic to heartbroken after he was detained on Wednesday.

Mayra Balderas says it was her birthday and it was the worst day.

De la Cruz's family says he has proper documentation and a driver's license that was taken away by ICE when they pulled him over.

"I feel like if somebody is a criminal, okay, fine. They have to pay what they have to pay. If somebody is innocent I feel that that is not okay," Balderas said.

De la Cruz's dad says it's been a rough few days but he's found some comfort in speaking to his son on the phone.

"He's worried about getting deported and also is very, very sad," he said.

Balderas added, "We have to make a difference. We have to call everybody out to make sure the help us."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to ICE but hasn't heard back.