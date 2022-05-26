Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Chelsea

Chelsea Students Participate in Walkout to Protest Gun Violence

The 12 p.m. walkout, organized by Students Demand Action, comes after 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

By Marc Fortier

Students at Chelsea High School walked out of class Thursday as part of a nationwide protest of gun violence.

The 12 p.m. walkout, organized by Students Demand Action, comes after 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week.

Students at other Massachusetts schools were also expected to participate in the protest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Enough is enough. We are absolutely devastated for everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence,” Students Demand Action said in a statement. “Once again, gun violence has forced its way into our schools, leaving nothing but devastation, trauma, and tragedy in its wake. Nineteen students and two adults were shot and killed. We need more than thoughts and prayers. We demand action from our lawmakers now.”

More on the Texas school shooting

Uvalde school shooting May 25

Texas School Shooting Updates: Officials Update Amid Questions Over Response

Texas 2 hours ago

Med-Aide Learned Stepdaughter Was Killed From Classmate: ‘He Shot My Best Friend'

Uvalde school shooting 17 hours ago

Onlookers Urged Police to Charge Into Texas School, Witnesses Say

This article tagged under:

ChelseaMassachusettsTexasgun violenceUvalde
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us