Chelsea student arrested by police, detained by ICE after school altercation

A police arrest Wednesday inside a high school in Chelsea, Massachusetts, ended with serious immigration consequences for a student.

The student was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a violent incident at Williams School.

"The young Chelsea student had an argument with other youth, and from there, the school police took him to the police station. Then, the father called us at LUMA to ask us to please help him pick up his son. When we arrived, he was practically in ICE custody," said Lucy Pineda of Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts.

Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger is calling for restraint from all parties amid ICE operations.

He was taken to the Chelsea police station, where after his fingerprints were taken, he was detained by ICE agents and now remains in federal custody.

Pineda is surprised by the speed with which ICE made the arrest at the Chelsea police station.

"How is it that ICE is there so quickly with them?" she asked. "Or how quickly for fingerprints? Or is someone checking the Chelsea police's fingerprints and they immediately arrest them?"

This isn't the first time this has happened in Chelsea. Last week, ICE agents detained three teenagers at the police station, as well as the father of one of them, who had gone to pick him up.

Community organizations like LUMA are speaking out, warning that any brush with the police, no matter how minor, can set off ICE alarm bells.

"Try to avoid any problems, any arguments on the street, at home, at school. Parents, please talk to your children and ask them to do things right. Try not to argue or fight. Let them do what they're going to study and then go home," said Pineda.

Meanwhile, the family of the detained student is seeking legal advice and community support to prevent his possible deportation.