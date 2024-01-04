Somerville

Chelsea's Ciao! Pizza and Pasta is expanding to Somerville

By Boston Restaurant Talk

An award-winning wood-fired pizzeria in Chelsea is expanding to a new location.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Ciao! Pizza and Pasta is planning to open in Somerville, with an Instagram story showing a photo of an oven and saying "coming soon" and "first fire!" More details on the new location should be out soon, so stay tuned for updates.

The Chelsea location of Ciao! Pizza and Pasta first opened on Williams Street in 2015, gaining recognition from Boston Magazine, The Boston Globe, Yelp, and the Food Network over the years. Its website can be found at ciaopizzaandpasta.com.

