Chelsea’s Leaders Believe It Has Mass.’ Highest Rate of Coronavirus Infection

A spike in coronavirus cases has made Chelsea, Massachusetts among the hot spots in the state, city leaders believe.

Per 10,000 residents, Chelsea officials fear they have the largest number of cases. A densely populated community across the river from Boston, Chelsea's population of a little over 40,000 is crammed into 1.8 square miles.

Other factors contributing to this surge include crowded busing, housing and widespread preexisting conditions among residents in the predominantly Latino community.

Face masks are the new normal in Massachusetts, as Gov. Charlie Baker has urged residents to wear a mask whenever they leave their home.

As such, staying at home 24/7 has been highly encouraged by city leaders. Will a version of home restrictions be enforced?

"We are asking residents to stay at home 24/7 at least for the next few weeks during the peak of this virus," Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino said. "Our rate of infection per 10,000 residents is as far as we can tell, the highest in the commonwealth."